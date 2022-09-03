Finn Balor Discusses Whether He Expects Demon Persona To Return In WWE

As noted, Finn Balor and Damian Priest were unsuccessful in their tag team match against Edge and Rey Mysterio at WWE Clash at the Castle. Ahead of the event, Balor spoke to Planeta Wrestling, where he discussed the possibility of the return of one of his former personas.

When asked about “The Demon” returning in WWE, Balor mentioned that he was more focused on his current character as one of the leaders of Judgment Day (via Wrestling Inc.):

“I’m sure that’s a possibility in the future, but right now I’m very much diving into this version of Finn that you’ve been seeing recently on Raw. Maybe the Demon will appear in the future, but not any time soon.”

Balor joined the Judgment Day faction back in June.