Edge & Mysterios Gain Retribution Over Judgment Day, Dominik Mysterio Turns Heel at WWE Clash at the Castle (Pics, Video)

– Despite helping his father and Edge pick up a big win at WWE Clash at the Castle, Dominik Mysterio had enough and lashed out at his own family. It was a glorious evening for Edge and the Mysterios until that moment.

Edge and Rey Mysterio teamed up against The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest and Finn Balor. Dominik was ringside for the match and actively helped his dad and Edge score the win. Dominik tripped up Finn Balor, allowing Rey Mysterio to a 619, followed by a Spear by Edge to give them the pinfall victory. Mysterio also saved his son from another beatdown by Rhea Ripley.

However, after the match, everything went downhill. Dominik broke up a glorious celebration for the group, hitting Edge with a low blow. After that, Dominik flattened his own father with a devastating clothesline, much to the dismay of the Cardiff, Wales crowd. A shocked Edge and Mysterio could only embrace and console each other after the shocking betrayal.

You can view some clips, images, and highlights from the match, along with Dominik's post-match betrayal, below.