Finn Balor Was At His Lowest Point in Wrestling Before Heel Turn

Finn Balor says that the months before his Judgment Day heel turn were the lowest in his pro wrestling career. Balor turned heel and joined the group in June of 2022, and he told What’s the Story how the period before that were a professional low for him. You can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On his professional low point: “I haven’t said this publicly ever, but the two months before I turned heel was probably the lowest I’d been in my career, with respect to personal investment. I was just like showing up. I was like ‘Yeah, who do you want me to lose to today?’ It was just kind of the same s*** that had been done over and over again. I was doing the same act for so long, and I just felt like I had so much more to give.”

On being off TV due to visa issues: “That took so long because it was a backup from the two years that then it had a knock-on effect on the next couple months of my career. It was right there where I was kind on left in limbo in the storylines of like we’re just trying to throw s*** at the wall.”