– During a recent appearance on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg, WWE Superstar Finn Balor discussed developing his promo skills when he joined WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Finn Balor on developing his promo skills: “My promo skills only started to develop when I came to WWE and it’s a steep curve here in WWE because you’ve got like guys that are at the top of their game. So when you’re compared to guys like Randy Orton or John Cena, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and you’re kind of in that same cast of people, of course, your skills are going to look subpar.”

On working as a heel: “Especially since working heel, I feel like it’s closer to my true personality of who I am, so I just speak as I would speak. I don’t really have to sugarcoat things or kiss anyone’s ass too much.”

On Cody Rhodes: “He’s absolutely at the top of his game on the mic. I haven’t seen much of his work in the ring, which I’m sure is pretty solid. But the way this guy talks he’s going to have a long, long career.”