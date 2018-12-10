UPDATED: Latest on Finn Balor’s Health Status, Still Set For TLC

UPDATE: PWInsider reports that Finn Balor is not injured per se; rather, he’s ill. As said before, WWE expects Balor to be ready to face Drew McIntyre this weekend at TLC.

ORIGINAL: Finn Balor is the latest WWE star to be replaced in the Mixed Match Challenge due to injury. WWE announced on Raw that Balor is out of action, using the storyline that Drew McIntyre injured him on last week’s episode. WWE said that Balor will be good to compete by Sunday at TLC, where he will face McIntyre.

Balor has been replaced in the Mixed Match Challenge by Apollo Crews, who will team with Bayley against Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox on this week’s episode. It’s not known if this is a storyline injury only, or whether Balor is legitimately hurt. He did work Wednesday’s live event in Santiago, Chile as part of a Triple Threat match against McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler, but returned home on Thursday.