Finn Balor Says He Sympathizes With Karrion Kross Losing The NXT Title To Injury

In an interview with TV Insider, Finn Balor said that he sympathized with Karrion Kross, who was forced to give up the NXT title days after winning it due to a shoulder injury. Balor was in a very similar situation, as he became the first Universal champion at Summerslam 2016, only to have to give it up the next night for the same reason. Here are highlights:

On becoming NXT champion: “The objective coming back to NXT was not necessarily the title. I wanted to push myself to the limit every single night. I feel like the only place I could do it right now was being in NXT. Being in the ring with who I consider the greatest talent in the world. Whether it’s [Johnny] Gargano or [Tommaso] Ciampa, Damian Priest, and of course, Adam Cole last night. When you’re performing on that level night in and night out, opportunities arise. The opportunity arose for the iron man match last week in an unexpected circumstance after Karrion Kross getting injured. [The title] wasn’t necessarily something on my radar two weeks ago. Karrion’s injury was something I had a lot of sympathy for, having gone through something similar. It was four NXT champions working to pick up the pieces. We went at it for an hour. It was hell. Without a decided winner, a week later, me and Adam went at it last night. It was fun. I came out as champ.”

On Karrion Kross giving up the title: “When I heard the news about what happened to Karrion Kross, I had so much sympathy for his situation. It was almost an identical scenario we’ve been through. We’ve had conversations and discussed how it will affect you and can affect you. I’ve shown you can come back. I think a lot of people think giving up the title is the hardest part. That’s not necessarily the fact because at that point when you’re hurt and can’t perform, the focus is on getting healthy. The hardest part for me was when you get healthy and all the doctors tell you you’re cleared. There is the self-doubt of thinking, “Am I good enough now? Can I still perform? Will I be as good as I used to be? Will the people want to see me? There are all these internal questions you ask yourself when you’re about to come back. That was the hardest moment for me. We’ve discussed that. He has to learn from this experience and come back stronger than ever and better than ever and more mentally focused. As the NXT champion, that’s the match I want. I was in his situation where I had to relinquish the title and wanted a match. He should want this match. I want him to have this match. I feel he needs to beat me to reclaim his championship. I need to beat him to claim that I am the champ. That’s the match we need to get to.”

On locking up with new talent since returning to NXT: “I don’t know what other people see or look at, but for me, locking up with Timothy Thatcher was one of my favorites. He is someone who has it all in the ring and pushes me to my limits technically. His work ethic in and out of the ring is exceptional. He has all the tools mentally and physically to take it to the next level. He pushed me in the ring and is someone I admire out of the ring. He has a bright future.”