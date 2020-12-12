wrestling / News
Firefly Fun House ‘Field Trip’ Set For Next Week’s Raw
December 12, 2020 | Posted by
The Firefly Fun House is going on a field trip on next week’s episode of Raw. WWE has announced that Bray Wyatt will be bringing Abby The Witch, Ramblin’ Rabbit, Mercy The Buzzard and Huskus to the ThunderDome for next week’s show, which will be the first Raw in the Tropicana Field ThunderDome.
Wyatt (or rather, The Fiend) is set to face Randy Orton at WWE TLC, which next week’s Raw will be the go-home Red Brand show for.
