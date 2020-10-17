wrestling / News
Firefly Fun House Segment Set For Raw’s Season Premiere
October 16, 2020 | Posted by
Bray Wyatt is bringing the Firefly Fun House to Raw next week. WWE announced on Friday eventing that Wyatt will host an episode of his segment on Monday’s show. Wyatt was drafted (as was newly-christened Fiend ally Alexa Bliss) to Raw as part of the WWE Draft.
Announced so far for Raw’s season premiere are:
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Asuka vs. Lana
* Braun Strowman vs. Keith Lee
* Elias’ concert for the WWE Universe and Jeff Hardy
* Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Fun House
