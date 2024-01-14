First Ever Shad Gaspard Memorial Tournament Announced

In a post on Instagram, ‘Da Pope’ Elijah Burke announced the first-ever memorial tournament for Shad Gaspard. The Inaugural Shad Gaspard Memorial Cup will take place on April 20 and features eight wrestlers. It is being done with the permission of Shad’s widow Siliana. Burke is partnering with the charity Love Alive to make it happen.

He wrote: “History is about to be made as we honor WWE Hall Of Famer, Shad Gaspard. Mark your calendars and be sure to join us on April 20th for the Inaugural Shad Gaspard Memorial Cup where 8 men will compete for the Beast Award.”

Gaspard passed away in May 2020, after getting swept away by the ocean current. Before the tragedy occurred, he saved his son’s life by directing lifeguards to his position.