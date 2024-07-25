wrestling / News

First Match Announced For AEW Battle of the Belts XI

July 25, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Battle of the Belts XI Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced the first match for Battle of the Belts XI, this Saturday after Collision. Toni Storm will face Taya Valkyrie in a Women’s World title eliminator match. That means if Valkyrie defeats Storm, she will get a shot at the title. So far, this is the only match announced for the show.

