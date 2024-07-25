wrestling / News
First Match Announced For AEW Battle of the Belts XI
July 25, 2024 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced the first match for Battle of the Belts XI, this Saturday after Collision. Toni Storm will face Taya Valkyrie in a Women’s World title eliminator match. That means if Valkyrie defeats Storm, she will get a shot at the title. So far, this is the only match announced for the show.
This Saturday, 7/27
Arlington, TX#AEWBOTB
After #AEWCollision Saturday@AEW Women's World Title
Eliminator
Timeless Toni Storm vs @thetayavalkyrie
After making her return, Timeless Toni Storm takes on Taya, who can earn a shot at the title after All In with a win on Saturday! pic.twitter.com/WaFL6dvtcP
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 25, 2024
