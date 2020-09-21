wrestling / News
First Match Official & More Names Set For Eddie Kingston’s Grindhouse Debut
The first match is set for the premiere of Eddie Kingston’s Grindhouse and more names are set for the show. Kingston announced that his new WWN brand will feature Anthony Henry vs. Fred Yehi on the first show, which takes place on September 26th and airs live on WWNLive.com and FITE TV.
In addition, Kody Lane and Allie Recks are set for the show, joining the previously-announced Henry, Yehi, JD Drake, Thomas Shire, Joe Black, Danny Vegas, Savannah Evans, Jon Davis and Jeremy Wyatt. You can see the announcements below:
Just a heads up first match at @WWNGrindhouse is @fredyehi vs @Antnyhenry . Let's get it! pic.twitter.com/i5Htpu2Fak
— Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) September 18, 2020
Young 1 show me what you got. You in! https://t.co/EbKXAymQv8
— Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) September 18, 2020
Ok show and and prove https://t.co/T2UeJGM8Lw
— Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) September 18, 2020
