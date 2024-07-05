wrestling / News
First Matches Set For ROH Death Before Dishonor
Both ROH Women’s Title matches are set for ROH Death Before Dishonor. ROH announced on Thursday that Billie Starks will defend the ROH Women’s TV Championship against Red Velvet and Athena will defend the ROH Women’s World Championship against Queen Aminata at the July 26th PPV.
The matches are the first set for the show, which will air on HonorClub.
