First Matches Set For ROH Death Before Dishonor

Both ROH Women’s Title matches are set for ROH Death Before Dishonor. ROH announced on Thursday that Billie Starks will defend the ROH Women’s TV Championship against Red Velvet and Athena will defend the ROH Women’s World Championship against Queen Aminata at the July 26th PPV.

The matches are the first set for the show, which will air on HonorClub.

FRIDAY July 26th

Arlington, TX | Esports Stadium
ROH Women's World TV Title

Billie Starkz (c) vs. Red Velvet Champion Billie Starkz & challenger Red Velvet will clash for the title at ROH Death Before Dishonor after months of continued back & forth!