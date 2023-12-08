wrestling / News

FITE Set To Be Rebranded To TrillerTV

December 8, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
FITE TV Destiny Wrestling Wrestlecade Image Credit: FITE TV

PWInsider reports that streaming service FITE TV, which hosts a number of wrestling shows, is set to rebrand next week to TrillerTV. The change happens on December 13 with an official announcement coming very soon. Triller is the social media platform that bought FITE a few years ago. The change is being done because of that and to reflect the non-sports programs hosted on the service.

