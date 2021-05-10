Various News: FITE TV To Air Mitsuharu Misawa Memorial Show, Legends of Hamburg Convention Set For July

– Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Mitsuharu Misawa Memorial Show will be aired on FITE TV. FITE has announced that they will stream the show on May 30th at 3 AM ET. You can order the show here, which will have the following card:

* GHC National Championship Match: Takashi Sugiura vs. Kazushi Sakuraba

* Keiji Muto & Masato Tanaka vs. Naomichi Marufuji & Masakatsu Funaki

* GHC Jr. Heavyweight Championship Match: Atsushi Kotoge vs. Yuya Susumu

* GHC Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match: Yoshinari Ogawa & HAYATA vs. Daisuke Harada & Hajime Ohara

* Seiki Yoshioka vs. YO-HEY

– Hamburg, Pennsylvania will host a Legends of Hamburg convention on July 24th. You can find out more about the convention, which will take place at the Hamburg Historic Field House, here. Set to appear so far are Tito Santana, Bob Orton, Johnny Rodz, Gary Michael Cappetta, Tony Garea, Steve Lombardi and Samu.