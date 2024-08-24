FMW-E Terry Funk Memorial Event Results: Dory Funk Jr Takes Exploding Barbed Wire Bat To The Back

FMW-E held their Terry Funk Memorial event, which also served as the 50th anniversary for Atsushi Onita. On the show, Onita teamed with Raijin Yaguchi against 83-year old Dory Funk Jr and Osamu Nishimura in a Double Hell Current Explosion Death Match. Funk and Nishimura won the match, but not before Funk took an exploding barbed wire baseball bat to the back. Nishimura, meanwhile, is battling stage four cancer. Here are results from the rest of the show, via PWInsider:

* Monkey D. Nolefi & Z Warrior Trunks def. Great-CO-Khan & Great Muda.

* Chiitan, DoRaEmon & Pandita def. FMW-E Shocker, Koji Genba no Oyaji & Tomoryu.

* Ram Kaicho & Ricky Fuji def. Naoshi Sano & Nene Dai.

* Crusher Maedomari & Miss Mongol def. Ancham & Gaki Nyan Kamen.

* Chikara & Masahiko Takasugi def. Tiger Toguchi & Yuichi Taniguchi.

* Brahman Brothers def. Maku Donaruto & Natsu Sumire.

*Fire Death Match: Great Koji, Guts Ishijima, HASEGAWA, Hideki Sekine & Skull Reaper A-ji def. Devil Magician, Monster Leather, Mr. Atomic, Mr. Pogo, Onryo & Takumi Sakurai.

*Yuki Iino & Yukio Naya def. Dr. Luther & Dylan James.

Dory Funk, Jr. ended up taking a exploding bat shot from Onita during the match but was able to get the win with a spinning toe hold over Yaguchi. Both Dory and Nishimura seemed to be fine after the match. pic.twitter.com/HqmHzWGygi — Bret (@BAHUFMW) August 24, 2024

Crowd shot of Kawasaki Stadium right before the main event. Many people showed up hours into the show just wanting to see the Onita/Yaguchi vs. Dory/Nishimura match and skipping the entire undercard. Skipping the 85 degree August day humidity probably isn’t the worst idea either. pic.twitter.com/sNJ176Yr0k — Bret (@BAHUFMW) August 24, 2024

Dory Funk, Jr. brought a picture of Terry and his brothers old jacket to the ring with him. pic.twitter.com/awlGGoiIFj — Bret (@BAHUFMW) August 24, 2024