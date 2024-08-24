wrestling / News

FMW-E Terry Funk Memorial Event Results: Dory Funk Jr Takes Exploding Barbed Wire Bat To The Back

August 24, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
FMW-E Image Credit: FMW-E

FMW-E held their Terry Funk Memorial event, which also served as the 50th anniversary for Atsushi Onita. On the show, Onita teamed with Raijin Yaguchi against 83-year old Dory Funk Jr and Osamu Nishimura in a Double Hell Current Explosion Death Match. Funk and Nishimura won the match, but not before Funk took an exploding barbed wire baseball bat to the back. Nishimura, meanwhile, is battling stage four cancer. Here are results from the rest of the show, via PWInsider:

* Monkey D. Nolefi & Z Warrior Trunks def. Great-CO-Khan & Great Muda.

* Chiitan, DoRaEmon & Pandita def. FMW-E Shocker, Koji Genba no Oyaji & Tomoryu.

* Ram Kaicho & Ricky Fuji def. Naoshi Sano & Nene Dai.

* Crusher Maedomari & Miss Mongol def. Ancham & Gaki Nyan Kamen.

* Chikara & Masahiko Takasugi def. Tiger Toguchi & Yuichi Taniguchi.

* Brahman Brothers def. Maku Donaruto & Natsu Sumire.

*Fire Death Match: Great Koji, Guts Ishijima, HASEGAWA, Hideki Sekine & Skull Reaper A-ji def. Devil Magician, Monster Leather, Mr. Atomic, Mr. Pogo, Onryo & Takumi Sakurai.

*Yuki Iino & Yukio Naya def. Dr. Luther & Dylan James.

