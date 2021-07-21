wrestling / News
Former Aiden English Joining NJPW Broadcast Team
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that the former Aiden English, Matt Morris, will join the English broadcast team starting at NJPW Resurgence. The announcement reads:
When Resurgence hits the Torch at L.A. Coliseum on August 14, the star power won’t just be in the ring. A new name will be behind the announce table as well, as Matt Morris is welcomed to the desk.
Morris made a name for himself both in the ring and on the headset in his time in WWE, where he competed as Aiden English. Now Morris joins Kevin Kelly and Alex Koslov on the call for Resurgence. Could his background also lead to in-ring involvement? Time will tell!
Resurgence will be presented live in English as a timed exclusive on FITE.
The English archive of Resurgence will be made available on NJPW World. A live Japanese presentation is also planned on World.
Resurgence gets a new addition to the English broadcast team!
Bringing a wealth of experience in the ring and on the mic, Matt Morris (@DramaKingMatt) will join the broadcast team for #njresurgence August 14 on @fitetv!https://t.co/ZiErxZ0hlC
🎫:https://t.co/6ukDAMyoWa#njpw pic.twitter.com/bigaejK8Ni
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 21, 2021