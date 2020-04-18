Former AWA Tag Team Champion Dick Steinborn Dead At 86

Former AWA tag team champion Dick Steinborn has passed away today at the age of 86. In addition to winning the AWA tag titles with Doug Gilbert, Steinborn also competed in WWC, where he won the Caribbean Title and WWC Junior title.

Steinborn’s wrestling career began in 1951 when he was 17. It lasted all the way until 1985, and he then became a fitness instructor and gym owner. He also wrestled as ‘The White Knight’ in the late 70s. However he still lifted weights into his eighties. His father, Milo Steinborn was a carnival ‘strongman’ before deciding to wrestle in 1922.

411 would like to give our condolences to his family, friends and fans.