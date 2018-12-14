NFL Alumnus, WrestleMania 2 Participant Bill Fralic Passes Away

Bill Fralic, the former NFL star who appeared on WrestleMania 2, has passed away. CBS Sports reports that Fralic died after a long battle with cancer. He was fifty-six.

Fralic had a nine-season run in the NFL running from 1985 to 1993. Eight of those years were with the Atlanta Falcons, who drafted him with the second overall pick of the 1985 draft. The nineth year was with the Detroit Lions. Fralic started in all but one of the 132 games he played in. Fralic was also part of the NFL vs. WWE battle royal at WrestleMania 2 alongside the likes of William Perry, Russ Francis, Jimbo Covert, Bruno Sammartino, and Andre the Giant.

WWE issued a statement about Fralic’s passing, which you can see below. On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Fralic.

WrestleMania 2 competitor and former Atlanta Falcon Bill Fralic passes away

WWE is saddened to learn that four-time NFL Pro Bowl guard and WrestleMania 2 competitor Bill Fralic has passed away.

Fralic participated in the 20-Man Battle Royal at the second Show of Shows, which pitted NFL greats like Fralic, William “The Refrigerator” Perry, Russ Francis and Jimbo Covert against WWE Superstars like Bruno Sammartino, Andre the Giant and The Hart Foundation.

WWE extends its condolences to Fralic’s family, friends and fans.