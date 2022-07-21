wrestling / News
Former NXT Talent Reportedly Under AEW Deal
July 21, 2022 | Posted by
A former NXT on-screen talent is under an AEW deal, according to a new report. Cole Karter, who was Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan in NXT, made his AEW return on last night’s episode against Ricky Starks. According to Fightful Select, several AEW sources have said that Karter is under an AEW deal after his match last night and that Karter told some talent backstage of the news.
Fightful reports that the deal is likely a tiered deal. Karter previously competed on several episodes of AEW Dark in 2021 and an episode of Dynamite before signing with WWE and debuting as one of Tony D’Angelo’s goons on NXT. He was released from WWE in mid-June over a reported wellness violation.
