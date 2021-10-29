Various News: Former ROH Referee Appears on Wheel of Fortune, NEW WrestleFest 26 Announced

– Former ROH referee Mike “Mongoose” Coughlin appeared on Wheel of Fortune last night, and got a wrestling-related puzzle to solve. PWInsider reports that Coughlin came in second on the show and won $8,650. One of the puzzles, which Couglin got, was “Vince McMahon.”

Coughlin works for Disney now and is also a producer for Raise the Bar Wrestling.

– Northeast Wrestling has announced that Wrestlefest 26 will take place in Poughkeepsie, New York on January 22nd, 2022. Announced for the show thus far are:

* Malakai Black

* The Lucha Bros

* Jay Lethal

* PCO

* Vincent