Various News: Former ROH Referee Appears on Wheel of Fortune, NEW WrestleFest 26 Announced
October 29, 2021 | Posted by
– Former ROH referee Mike “Mongoose” Coughlin appeared on Wheel of Fortune last night, and got a wrestling-related puzzle to solve. PWInsider reports that Coughlin came in second on the show and won $8,650. One of the puzzles, which Couglin got, was “Vince McMahon.”
Coughlin works for Disney now and is also a producer for Raise the Bar Wrestling.
– Northeast Wrestling has announced that Wrestlefest 26 will take place in Poughkeepsie, New York on January 22nd, 2022. Announced for the show thus far are:
* Malakai Black
* The Lucha Bros
* Jay Lethal
* PCO
* Vincent
