Former Top Dolla, AJ Francis, Headed To GCW Next Month

Game Changer Wrestling has announced that AJ Francis, formerly Top Dolla in WWE, will return to the company next month. He’s set to appear at GCW Look at Me, which happens on January 26 in Tampa. Another recently released WWE talent, Mansoor, was already announced for the show and will wrestle Tony Deppen.

