Former UFC Champ Anthony Pettis Praises CM Punk, Reveals His Reaction to His WWE Return

– During a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, former UFC Lightweight Champion Anthony Pettis discussed messaging CM Punk after he saw he returned to WWE last month at Survivor Series. Pettis revealed that after he sent a message to Punk, the WWE Superstar texted him back, “Let’s take over the world, brother.”

Pettis stated on CM Punk and seeing his WWE return, “I was surprised like everybody else honestly! I had CM Punk as a special guest at APFC the week before and he didn’t say anything about it!…He didn’t say nothing about it. One of the most humblest and most hard working guys you’ll ever meet. I texted him right away and his response was ‘Let’s take over the world, brother.'”

Punk previously trained with Pettis at Roufusport MMA when he was pursuing an MMA career in UFC.