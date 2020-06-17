Impact News: Former World Champion Teased For Slammiversary, EC3’s Theme Song Plays on Impact, Episode Highlights

– Impact Wrestling teased the arrival of a former World Champion at Slammiversary next month. As noted in our review of tonight’s episode, after the show a new promo aired with a “report” that “at least one former World Champion” will make his return to Impact at the PPV.

The video then showed quick shots of Eric Young, Kurt Angle, Sting, Austin Aries, Bully Ray, EC3, and more. You can see the video below:

– In related news, on the episode EC3’s Impact theme song played after Moose successfully “defended” the TNA World Heavyweight Championship against Hernandez. Moose, who was celebrating in the ring, looked confused and disconcerted by it before his own music showed up.

– Here are highlights from tonight’s episode courtesy of Impact: