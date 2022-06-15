Former WWE Music Composer Jim Johnston Asks Which Wrestlers He Should Make a Theme For

– Former WWE music composer Jim Johnston shared a post on Twitter yesterday asking fans which wrestler they think is in need of a new entrance theme song or one they’d want to him do a collaboration with. He suggested fans tag them in his Twitter thread.

Johnston wrote, “Hey all… its Jim here! I wanted to ask you all a quick question, which wrestler do you think is in need of a new theme or which wrestler do you want to see me do a potential collaboration with? Tag them in down below.”

Later on, Jim Johnston received a number of responses from wrestling personalities across the industry, including The Bollywood Boyz, AEW’s Smart Mark Sterling, Brian “Road Dogg” James, and more. Mark Sterling wrote, “I don’t have one Jim! Think, LEGAL!.”

You can view Johnston’s tweets and some of the responses below:

Hey all… its Jim here! I wanted to ask you all a quick question, which wrestler do you think is in need of a new theme or which wrestler do you want to see me do a potential collaboration with? ⬇️ Tag them in down below ⬇️ — Jim Johnston (@RealJimJohnston) June 15, 2022

How could I possibly forget collaborating with @myMotorhead 🤟🏻? It was one of my most enjoyable experiences of my life! — Jim Johnston (@RealJimJohnston) June 15, 2022

I don’t have one Jim! Think, LEGAL! — Smart Mark Sterling, Esq. (@MarkSterlingEsq) June 15, 2022

Let’s do it, Jim! — Studdz of Bollywood 🇨🇦 🇮🇳 (@BollywoodBoyz) June 15, 2022

I’d love to double back and record the sequel to #WITHMYBABYTONIGHT — Brian G. James (@BrianRDJames) June 15, 2022

This is funny you say why not @WWE or @AEW. But you end up using an @IMPACTWRESTLING picture 😄 also fun fact the broski… @TheMattCardona has wrestled for all three promotions… True story! — Jim Johnston (@RealJimJohnston) June 15, 2022