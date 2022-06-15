wrestling / News

Former WWE Music Composer Jim Johnston Asks Which Wrestlers He Should Make a Theme For

June 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jade Cargill Mark Sterling Matt Hardy AEW Dynamite, Jim Johnston Image Credit: AEW

– Former WWE music composer Jim Johnston shared a post on Twitter yesterday asking fans which wrestler they think is in need of a new entrance theme song or one they’d want to him do a collaboration with. He suggested fans tag them in his Twitter thread.

Johnston wrote, “Hey all… its Jim here! I wanted to ask you all a quick question, which wrestler do you think is in need of a new theme or which wrestler do you want to see me do a potential collaboration with? Tag them in down below.”

Later on, Jim Johnston received a number of responses from wrestling personalities across the industry, including The Bollywood Boyz, AEW’s Smart Mark Sterling, Brian “Road Dogg” James, and more. Mark Sterling wrote, “I don’t have one Jim! Think, LEGAL!.”

You can view Johnston’s tweets and some of the responses below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jim Johnston, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading