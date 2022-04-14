wrestling / News

Former WWE Producer Pat Buck Reportedly Starts With AEW

April 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Pat Buck Sheamus Drew McIntyre Raw Image Credit: WWE

Fresh off his WWE departure, producer Pat Buck reportedly started with AEW. PWInsider reports that Buck, who produced several matches at WrestleMania, was backstage starting with the company at Dynamite. According to one source, Buck was actually backstage at last week’s Dynamite taping as well.

Buck produced Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar along with Michael Hayes, as well as Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38. Buck exited the company last week after two years there.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Pat Buck, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading