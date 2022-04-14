Former WWE Producer Pat Buck Reportedly Starts With AEW

Fresh off his WWE departure, producer Pat Buck reportedly started with AEW. PWInsider reports that Buck, who produced several matches at WrestleMania, was backstage starting with the company at Dynamite. According to one source, Buck was actually backstage at last week’s Dynamite taping as well.

Buck produced Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar along with Michael Hayes, as well as Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38. Buck exited the company last week after two years there.