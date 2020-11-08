wrestling / News
Former WWE Stars Appear During Elite Deletion Match at AEW Full Gear (Pics, Video)
Shane Helms and Gangrel both appeared during tonight’s Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara Elite Deletion match at AEW Full Gear. Gangrel tried to help Guevara while Helms helped Hardy. Hardy ended up winning the match after nailing Guevara with a chairshot.
Highlights of the match are below.
IT'S…….OVAH! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/Ro0wQDdVV6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020
Private Party & the Inner Circle are getting involved! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/3LXmRBOWdq
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020
.@gangrel13 & @ShaneHelmsCom has crashed the multiverse that is within the hardy compound! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/3IIXMuv6mS
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020
.@sammyguevara is trying everything to put away @MATTHARDYBRAND! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/uz18Jy43b8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Why He Doesn’t Like The Way WWE Shoots Backstage Interviews, Idea Behind “Confessional” Interview Style
- No Plans For Another Female Member On Retribution, Note On Mercedes Martinez’s Removal
- Daniel Bryan Reportedly Using Position In Creative To Get Younger Talent Over
- WWE Reportedly Didn’t Have Any Ideas For Big E or Chad Gable Last Week