wrestling / News

Former WWE Stars Appear During Elite Deletion Match at AEW Full Gear (Pics, Video)

November 7, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Gangrel Shane Helms AEW Full Gear

Shane Helms and Gangrel both appeared during tonight’s Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara Elite Deletion match at AEW Full Gear. Gangrel tried to help Guevara while Helms helped Hardy. Hardy ended up winning the match after nailing Guevara with a chairshot.

Highlights of the match are below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Gangrel, Matt Hardy, Shane Helms, Ashish

More Stories

loading