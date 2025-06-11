– Fightful Select reports that some familiar faces are joining the cast of the upcoming American Gladiators revival for Amazon’s Prime Video. According to the report, former WWE Superstar Eric Bugenhagen (aka Rick Boogs) is set to appear in the upcoming revival, which will be hosted by WWE Superstar The Miz.

Also set for the show is former TNA wrestler Jessie Godderz. Godderz has also appeared on Big Brother, Wrestlers, and House of Villains. The report doesn’t specify if Bugenhagen and Godderz will be appearing on the show as competitors or members of the new cast of Gladiators.

Additionally, Fightful reports that other wrestlers will be appearing on American Gladiators revival, and they’ll be announced in the coming weeks. The new reboot of the classic series will stream on Prime Video later on.

A revival of the 1989 series previously debuted in the UK on the BBC last year, becoming the No. 1 new entertainment series in the country for the past seven years. A second season and spin-off, EPIC Pranks, also did well.