– According to a report by Fightful Select, a familiar face was working as a guest coach this week at the WWE Performance Center. Former WWE Superstar and WWE Women’s Champion Jazz has reportedly been working as a guest coach at the WWE PC this week. Additionally, after retiring from in-ring competition in 2021, Jazz has recently been helping out in NWA and TNA Wrestling.

While Jazz retired from the ring in 2021, she did work a battle royal in TNA earlier this year. She also teamed up with her husband, Rodney Mack, in a mixed tag team bout at 360 Pro Clash in Clifton, Texas last month.

As previously reported, The former NWA Women’s World Champion joined TNA earlier this year in an agent capacity behind the scenes.