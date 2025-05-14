wrestling / News
Former WWE Women’s Champion Jazz Working as Guest Coach at WWE PC
May 14, 2025 | Posted by
– According to a report by Fightful Select, a familiar face was working as a guest coach this week at the WWE Performance Center. Former WWE Superstar and WWE Women’s Champion Jazz has reportedly been working as a guest coach at the WWE PC this week. Additionally, after retiring from in-ring competition in 2021, Jazz has recently been helping out in NWA and TNA Wrestling.
While Jazz retired from the ring in 2021, she did work a battle royal in TNA earlier this year. She also teamed up with her husband, Rodney Mack, in a mixed tag team bout at 360 Pro Clash in Clifton, Texas last month.
As previously reported, The former NWA Women’s World Champion joined TNA earlier this year in an agent capacity behind the scenes.
More Trending Stories
- Joe Hendry Recalls Being Snuck Into Building For WrestleMania 41, Advice From John Cena
- Colt Cabana Reveals Original Concept Art For Family Guy Episode
- TKO COO Mark Shapiro Says WWE Cut Live Events By 75 Percent, Will ‘Continue to Prune’
- Rikishi Recalls Anoa’i Family’s Reaction To Yokozuna’s Quick WrestleMania IX Title Loss