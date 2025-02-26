Jazz Reportedly Joins TNA Wrestling in Agent Role Backstage

– Former WWE Women’s Champion Jazz recently returned to the ring, competing in TNA Knockouts World Title #1 Contendership Battle Royal on TNA Impact last month. Fightful Select has more details on Jazz’s appearance in TNA and her role in the company.

According to the report, Jazz is now working backstage in an agent capacity for TNA Wrestling, including the latest set of TV tapings. Gail Kim also recently posted about spending time with Jazz over the weekend.

It’s unknown if there are plans for Jazz to wrestle again in TNA.