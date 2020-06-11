Former WWE Wrestler Daniel Rodimer Leading Candidate In Nevada Republican Congressional Primary

The Nevada Independent reports that Daniel Rodimer, best known to WWE fans for his time on the 2004 edition of Tough Enough, is now the leading candidate in the Clark County, Nevada Republican congressional primary. Rodimer and former Assemblyman Jim Marchant are leading in the two closest primaries as of yesterday morning. The results are mostly from mail-in voting, so the race has not been finalized. More results are set to come in during the next week and a half.

At this time, Rodimer has a 10 point lead over former Treasurer Dan Schwartz with 43.5% of the vote compared to Schwartz’s 32.6%. The district is currently represented by Democrat Susie Lee, who has defeated her primary challengers.

Only 1 hour and 30 min left until #ElectionDay is officially OVER. Did you remember to cast your ballot already? #NV03 — Big Dan Rodimer for Congress NV-03 (@DanRodimer) June 10, 2020