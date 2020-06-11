wrestling / News
Former WWE Wrestler Daniel Rodimer Leading Candidate In Nevada Republican Congressional Primary
The Nevada Independent reports that Daniel Rodimer, best known to WWE fans for his time on the 2004 edition of Tough Enough, is now the leading candidate in the Clark County, Nevada Republican congressional primary. Rodimer and former Assemblyman Jim Marchant are leading in the two closest primaries as of yesterday morning. The results are mostly from mail-in voting, so the race has not been finalized. More results are set to come in during the next week and a half.
At this time, Rodimer has a 10 point lead over former Treasurer Dan Schwartz with 43.5% of the vote compared to Schwartz’s 32.6%. The district is currently represented by Democrat Susie Lee, who has defeated her primary challengers.
Only 1 hour and 30 min left until #ElectionDay is officially OVER. Did you remember to cast your ballot already? #NV03
— Big Dan Rodimer for Congress NV-03 (@DanRodimer) June 10, 2020
The energy out here is incredible! Dont forget to get your vote in today. #NV03 #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/i8pn7imM9g
— Big Dan Rodimer for Congress NV-03 (@DanRodimer) June 9, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Karrion Kross On If Going to NXT Instead of Raw or Smackdown Was His Choice, Working With Scarlett in NXT
- Bar Wrestling Says WWE Took Down Clip For Copyright Infringement
- Randy Orton Discusses What He’d Like To Teach Tommaso Ciampa, How He’s Concerned About The Style NXT Wrestlers Use In The Ring
- Eric Bischoff Addresses His Short-Lived Role as Executive Director of Smackdown, Says His Firing Was Due to His ‘Failure to Adapt’