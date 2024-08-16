Four-Way Match Announced For NWA 76

NWA has announced a new four-way match for NWA 76. The company announced that Burchill, Mims, Carson Drake, and Bryan Idol will compete at the show, which takes place on August 31s in Philadelphia.

The full announcement reads:

‘NWA 76’ Adds Four-Way Heavyweight Clash

NWA 76 on August 31 in Philadelphia Adds Another Huge Battle.

Four heavyweights eager to move into title contention clash on National Wrestling Alliance’s biggest night of the year. Just signed for the NWA anniversary celebration, Burchill, “Big Strong” Mims managed by Blk Jeez, Carson Drake and Bryan Idol square off at Philly’s 2300 Arena.

All four men are already top contenders to any championship in the National Wrestling Alliance. However, NWA 76 offers each the launching pad to stardom with a victory on the company’s biggest Signature Live Event of the year all-but-securing future title consideration.

“Every guy in this match is a very serious contender to any National Wrestling Alliance title, and several have come very close on more than one occasions,” says Joe Galli, NWA’s Chief Operating Officer.

“This match offers each an opportunity to shine at the most exciting and anticipated NWA event of the year — and a chance to show why they deserve another shot,” he continues. “The man who picks up this signature win at NWA 76 should be immediately thrown into future title conversations.”

It could be exactly what “Big Strong” Mims needs to get back on-track. Losing — and failing to regain — the NWA World Television title earlier this year derailed MIMS’ confidence. Now with Blk Jeez guiding him, a new, more aggressive MIMS enters the match.

Likewise, after recently signing with NWA, Burchill has made known his intent to capture NWA gold. Attempts to claim the National title fell short earlier this year, but NWA 76 might be just the “reset” he needs.

The ever-controversial Bryan Idol has yet to fully move into prolonged NWA title contention. After making his struggles within and strong opinions about the company known on reality series Billy Corgan’s Adventures in Carnyland, can he make Aug. 31 his “breakout moment”?

Finally, Carson Drake has become one of the most obnoxious new faces in the NWA. Despite his cloying “Cooking With Carson” segments in recent NWA Powerrr shows, the skilled competitor is the most recent signing to NWA’s roster but has already challenged NWA World’s Champion EC3 in the Exodus Pro territory. This match is an opportunity for the relative newcomer to solidify himself as a contender within NWA proper .

The stakes are high when all four meet Aug. 31 in Philadelphia as NWA 76 celebrates the National Wrestling Alliance’s 1948 founding with the company’s biggest Signature Live Event of they year. Commemorate nearly eight decades of “History, Legacy & Tradition” with a night of hard-hitting pro wrestling action at Philly’s legendary 2300 Arena, an evening of affordable memories and fun for the whole family.

An opportunity to meet and mingle with NWA stars prior to the event’s start is included free of cost with paid admission. Tickets are on sale now.