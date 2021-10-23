wrestling / News
FOX Airing Encore Presentation of WWE SmackDown With Special Look at Crown Jewel Tonight
– WWE has announced that the FOX Network will air a special encore presentation of SmackDown tonight, along with a special look at WWE Crown Jewel 2021. You can see the full announcement below:
Brock Lesnar may have been indefinitely suspended by WWE Official Adam Pearce, but you’ll get a second chance to witness The Beast’s rampage on Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline when FOX airs an encore presentation of SmackDown with a special look at WWE Crown Jewel tonight at 8/7 C.
WWE Crown Jewel featured a brutal and controversial showdown between Reigns and Lesnar, as well as a shocking Hell in a Cell Match between Edge and Seth Rollins, and a historic Triple Threat Match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. It’s a special look at an event you don’t want to miss.
Watch the encore presentation of SmackDown with a special look at WWE Crown Jewel, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.
Interestingly enough, this program will be airing opposite a live edition of AEW Dynamite, which airs tonight on TNT due to the MLB Playoffs.