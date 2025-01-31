Francine Recalls Being Interviewed For 2005 ECW Documentary

Francine was part of the 2005 ECW documentary Forever Hardcore and she looked back on her involvement in a new interview. The ECW legend talked about her experience with the documentary during her interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp.

“They took me to [Jeremy Borash’s] apartment and then took me to a hotel afterward,” she recalled. “That was to counter the one that WWE did that left all of us out. So whoever was left out of that one was profiled on this one and I got to be profiled,” she said. “Yeah, and it goes back to what I said at the beginning of the interview. It’s like a lot of times WWE left us out of things and like you said, ‘They used the people who were already there.’ So you saw the same guys and girls being used for all these videos and we’re just like, ‘Wow, it would have been nice if they could have got a different perspective once in a while.’”

She continued, “Then when this came out, it was like, ‘Okay, this is your chance to tell your side of the story that they didn’t let you have a voice on.’ So we were like, ‘Okay.’ This one was really good. ‘Cause like I said, you saw a lot of the guys that you didn’t see before.”

Francine made an appearance on the 2300 Arena episode of WWE NXT late last year.