– During a recent edition of her Eyes Up Here podcast, former ECW star Francine spoke about the old ECW and if it would have a women’s division if it was still around today. She stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“We didn’t have a women’s division, so that’s a difference right there. Like, we didn’t have that women’s wrestling that they do now. If ECW was still around, you have to adapt with the times, so I’m sure Paul [Heyman], or whoever else would be running in it in 2024, would have to start using female wrestlers because, I mean, it’s the trend right now. They main evented the show, it’s hot, people loved to see the females work.”

Francine recently appeared at the ECW-themed edition of WWE NXT that was held at the 2300 Arena, formerly the ECW Arena in Philadelphia.