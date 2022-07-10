Frank Mir on Why a Third Fight With Brock Lesnar Isn’t Close to Happening, Lesnar Doing ‘Bare Minimum’ in Wrestling

– Insight with Chris Van Vliet recently spoke to former UFC Heavyweight Champion Frank Mir, who discussed his epic MMA rivalry with WWE Superstar and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar. According to Mir, he’s moved away from pursuing a career in pro wrestling due to the physical toll it takes on your body.

On how close Mir vs. Lesnar III was to happening in pro wrestling instead of MMA: “You know what? I wanted to put myself in a position by going out there and being successful at it, but it was one of those things that it wasn’t even in talks yet.”

Frank Mir on why a third fight with Brock Lesnar is not close to happening: “No. Not on his radar, I guess, just that he doesn’t want to do it. When you’re the A-side, he’s the draw money-wise, he gets to make more of the calls. … From what I was told because of the way I responded after the second fight, he truly felt that I was a little off. I think in Lesnar’s mind, like, ‘How can you want to fight me again? You know, people don’t. So, there’s something wrong with you.’ I think it kind of made him uneasy.”

On what he hears about Lesnar from pro wrestling circles: “Yeah, I don’t know much about his pro wrestling. I don’t watch that often, so I don’t know how bad he is at it. But I think he’s definitely a guy, from what I understand, listening to other people in the industry, he does the bare minimum of what he has to do to cash a check, and I don’t fault him for that. Hey, look, we all got to make money, and I think he’s more naturally a fighter than he is a pro wrestler. And so, I think that it’s not his first love, but financially, it pays better. Obviously, he can continue to do it for a lot longer.”

Frank Mir beat Brock Lesnar by submission in the first round in their first fight at UFC 81 in February 2008. Lesnar won their rematch by TKO in the second round at UFC 100 in July 2009, which made Lesnar the undisputed UFC Heavyweight Champion.

Lesnar, age 44, is currently signed to WWE. Frank Mir, age 43, did work Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport event in the pro wrestling realm back in 2019. He last fought in MMA at Bellator 231 in October 2019, beating Roy Nelson by unanimous decision.

If using the above quotes, please credit Insight with Chris Van Vliet, with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.