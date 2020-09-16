wrestling / News
Fred Rosser Says WWE Contacted Him for a Nexus Reunion, Pandemic Killed Plans
– Fightful Select recently spoke to wrestler Fred Rosser, aka former WWE Superstar Darren Young, who revealed he was contacted earlier this year by WWE for a planned Nexus reunion. According to Rosser, the pandemic ultimately put a stop to plans for that idea.
Ultimately, WWE later booked him for The Bump. Rosser added he would sign with WWE if he they offered him a new contract, and he has nothing negative to say about them. That said, he reportedly doesn’t plan to wait around for WWE to call him either.
Additionally, Fred Rosser discussed that his current goals are to get a full-time contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling and at some point wrestle Yuji Nagata. Per Rosser speaking to Fightful, Rocky Romero was instrumental in getting him his current run in NJPW. After being invited to a New Japan show by Lance Archer, Rosser was initially intimidated by the in-ring style, but he still thought he could do it.
Rosser recently debuted for NJPW last month on NJPW Strong. June also marked the 10th anniversary of the formation of the Nexus in WWE.
