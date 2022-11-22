– During a recent edition of the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recalled Paul Wight, aka Big Show being ribbed on WWE TV. The segment from WWE SmackDown in 2010 saw Big Show dressed as Santa Claus, and McMahon would have him use a gimmicked chair that would break when Big Show sat on it. Prinze stated the following on the incident (via WrestlingInc.com):

“This was a rib that he just pulled on live TV on Big Show. The chair Big Show was going to sit in when he was gonna read a Santa Claus story because that’s good TV, was gonna break when he sat in it. I was just like, ‘Oh, Jesus.’ He’s [Vince] like, ‘And you better not frigging tell him!’ I was like, ‘What am I gonna hear, man?’ Every creative bone in my body hates this. Every ounce of morality I have hates this. But that’s my boss, like, what am I going to do?”

Prinze ultimately ended up telling Paul Wight about the plan. Wight is said to have not minded too much about and told Prinze that he would “play it off.”