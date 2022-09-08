Freddie Prinze Jr. Shares Funny Story About Vince McMahon, Sheamus, and Wade Barrett In WWE Promo Class

On the latest edition of Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. shared a funny story from when he was in WWE about a promo class that was being run by Vince McMahon, and how Vince told Sheamus and Wade Barrett to pretend to be dogs and sell him on a fight between them. Highlights from his comments are below.

On how Vince McMahon wasn’t a good teacher in promo class: “When I worked at WWE, Vince ran promo class, which was basically acting class, only he wasn’t the best teacher, he’d say things like, ‘You gotta give me a little razzle dazzle while you’re up there.’ And a wrestler literally in that very same moment tapped me on the shoulder and said, ‘What does razzle dazzle mean?’ So it was trouble from jump street.”

On what Vince told Sheamus and Wade Barrett to do in class: “One of the exercises that Vince wanted to do was he brought two wrestlers up and he’d tell them who or what they were, and then he’d say, now make me want to watch you fight. And so it was Wade Barrett, Sheamus who we all love, he’s the widest man in the world, you can see all the organs inside his body as Santino once said, and they go up there and Vince looks both of them dead in the eyes, and he’s dead serious, it’s not a joke, he says, ‘You’re a dog, and you’re a dog, now make me want to watch you fight.’ And it’s dead quiet. 30 seconds go by. And while those 30 seconds go by, 45 seconds have gone by, it feels like now a minute has gone by, and Sheamus says the words out loud, ‘I think I’m having an out of body experience,’ and the whole room, every wrestler, every producer, and Vince, everybody is in here, and they’re all laughing. And then it gets quiet again because nobody can say anything, and then all of a sudden, Wade Barrett, he had balls man, but he didn’t know what direction Vince wanted to go, and all of a sudden you just hear, ‘GRRRRR.’ And Vince jumps up and he goes, ‘Not an actual dog! Oh, goddamnit! Son of a bitch!’ And he just starts going off and I’m like, ‘Oh my Dog, this is the craziest acting class I’ve ever seen in my life.’ The actors haven’t said anything yet! Only the teacher has.”

On how he told Vince to let him take over promo class: “So right after that, I went up to Vince, I said, ‘Dude, you gotta let me take over this promo class, this is not going to work, I promise it’s not going to work.’ And before that, he goes, ‘Hey, I want you to see what we’re going to do here.’ He was excited for it!”

