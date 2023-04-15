wrestling / News
Freelance Storm Grayson And The Legend Of The Mexican Dragon Results
Freelance Wrestling held its event Freelance Storm Grayson And The Legend Of The Mexican Dragon last night at Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago. Here are results, via Cagematch:
* Shazza McKenzie def. Brandon Gore and El Torero and Mojo McQueen and Shane Black and Trevor Outlaw
* Devon Monroe def. Koda Hernandez
* GPA & Laynie Luck def. BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy)
* Freelance Legacy Championship: Bryan Keith (c) def. Kevin Ku
* Freelance Tag Team Championships: Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) (c) def. Hustle And Muscle (Karam & Rohit Raju) and Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo)
* Shane Mercer (w/ James Russo) def. Sorta Incredible Iverson
* Freelance World Championship: Storm Grayson (c) def. Nick Wayne
@FreelanceWres #freelancelegend
awesome 3 way Tag Match! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/k3zBe0KPSE
— Izzy & Zac Batista (@isaiahrulz12) April 15, 2023
I swear @EFFYlives & @AllieKATCH are fucking hilarious #FreelanceLegend pic.twitter.com/PY1Ai5lUgg
— Smilee (@smileeBWR) April 15, 2023
Lets Go!!!! This Is Awesome!! #FREELANCELEGEND @FreelanceWres @thenickwayne @stormgraysonPW pic.twitter.com/U1IkNnhs0F
— Izzy & Zac Batista (@isaiahrulz12) April 15, 2023
Oh Crap!
Nice reversal @kevinxku to @bountykeith #amazingmatch @FreelanceWres #FREELANCELEGEND #prowrestling pic.twitter.com/vyfh4aFdsa
— Izzy & Zac Batista (@isaiahrulz12) April 15, 2023
@theirondemon helps @sortainciverson fly at #FREELANCELEGEND pic.twitter.com/yJfzyYKC69
— Cheapheat Spotfest (@NathynwithaY) April 15, 2023
