Freelance Underground The Final Phase Results: New Champion Crowned, More
Freelance Underground held its latest show, The Final Phase, on Saturday night in Itasca, Illinois featuring a new FU Champion being crowned and more. You can see the results below, courtesy of Fightful:
* FU Heavyweight Championship Match: Calvin Tankman def. GPA
And NEW!!! @FreelanceUndrgd Champion!! @CalvinTankman #FUFinalPhase pic.twitter.com/sjIg1yQM8L
— Compadre Cris (@CompadreCris) October 24, 2021
* Harlow O’Hara def. Blair Onyx
* FU Independent Championship Six Way Scramble Match: Storm Grayson def. Laynie Luck and Cole Radrick and Dan The Dad and Trevor Outlaw and Wes Barkley to win the title.
* Shane Mercer def. Bryan Keith
Moonsault n Battery by Mercer #FUFinalPhase pic.twitter.com/OkDmt4cgxk
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) October 24, 2021
* FU Tag Team Championships Match: Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) def. The Philly Marino Experience (Marino Tenaglia & Philly Collins)
* Charli Evans def. Billie Starkz
FIGHT FOREVER ❤️🔥#FUFinalPhase pic.twitter.com/8JQ68FEkoc
— ⚡️Charles Mason’s #1 Fan⚡️ (@CCKAlexx) October 24, 2021
* Prison Yard Rules Match: Pick N Pop (Darius Latrell & Koda Hernandez) defeat The Coco Buffs (Acid Jaz & Marshe Rockett)
* Kylie Rae was originally scheduled to face Project MONIX, but as previously announced, she is taking a break from wrestling.
* FU Heavyweight Championship Match: Calvin Tankman defeats Project MONIX
We love you so damn much @ProjectMonix ❤️🔥#FUFinalPhase pic.twitter.com/hkJomJEBac
— ⚡️Charles Mason’s #1 Fan⚡️ (@CCKAlexx) October 24, 2021
