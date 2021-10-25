Freelance Underground The Final Phase Results: New Champion Crowned, More

Freelance Underground held its latest show, The Final Phase, on Saturday night in Itasca, Illinois featuring a new FU Champion being crowned and more. You can see the results below, courtesy of Fightful:

* FU Heavyweight Championship Match: Calvin Tankman def. GPA

* Harlow O’Hara def. Blair Onyx

* FU Independent Championship Six Way Scramble Match: Storm Grayson def. Laynie Luck and Cole Radrick and Dan The Dad and Trevor Outlaw and Wes Barkley to win the title.

* Shane Mercer def. Bryan Keith

* FU Tag Team Championships Match: Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) def. The Philly Marino Experience (Marino Tenaglia & Philly Collins)

* Charli Evans def. Billie Starkz

* Prison Yard Rules Match: Pick N Pop (Darius Latrell & Koda Hernandez) defeat The Coco Buffs (Acid Jaz & Marshe Rockett)

* Kylie Rae was originally scheduled to face Project MONIX, but as previously announced, she is taking a break from wrestling.

