More Backstage Details on WWE Releasing Cameron Grimes

– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Cameron Grimes announced that he was released from the roster yesterday. Fightful Select has more details on Grimes being cut.

Grimes was release was reportedly unexpected by many within WWE, noting that his skill set and track record were above did not match with some of the other talent releases. Also, Cameron Grimes had gotten over with his character in NXT and appeared to constantly improve in the ring. Additionally, sources within WWE were surprised he was cut considering he recently appeared on SmackDown and was making regular trips to the show, even though he wasn’t being used.

The report also notes that Grimes is expected to receive many books when he returns to the indie wrestling ciruit. Numerous indie feds have also expressed to Fightful their interest in booking Grimes later on.

While it was previously rumored by PWInsider after the initial five WWE releases (Jinder Mahal, Veer, Sanga, Xyon Quinn, and Xia Li) were announced that no additional releases were expected, that no longer appears to be the case. It later surfaced that Von Wagner and Grimes were also cut. Fightful noted that the outlet was not able to confirm that releases were done last week, and if and when there might be additional cuts. So, it’s possible there still might be more releases on the way.