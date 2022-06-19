Freelance vs. The World 8th Anniversary Results: Kylie Rae, Calvin Tankman, More

Freelance Wrestling held their event Freelance vs. The World event last night at Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago. The event aired on IWTV. Here are results, via Cagematch:

* Calvin Tankman def. Angel Escalera and Bradley Prescott IV and Chico Suave and Cole Radrick and Frontman Jah

* GPA & Laynie Luck def. The Premier (Campbell Myers & SK Bishop)

* Lumberjack: Xavier Sky def. Project MONIX

* Freelance World Tag Team Championships – Ladder Match: Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) def. Pick N Pop (Darius Latrell & Koda Hernandez) and The Take It Homewreckers (Bucky Collins & Darin Corbin) (c) to win the titles.

* Kylie Rae def. Alfonso Gonzalez

* Freelance Legacy Championship: Bryan Keith (c) def. Trey Miguel

* Jessie V, Mark Wheeler & Taylor Rising def. Blair Onyx, Jason Hotch & Sam Beale

* Freelance World Championship: Storm Grayson def. Robert Anthony (c) to win the title