wrestling / News
Freelance Wrestling Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge Results: World Title Changes Hands, More
Freelance Wrestling’s latest show was Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge on Friday, and it saw a new World Championship crowned. You can see the full results for the IWTV-airing show, which took place from Chicago, below per PW Ponderings:
* Scramble Match: Cole Radrick def. Acid Jaz, Chico Suave, Koda Hernandez, Sam Beale and Sorta Incredible Iverson
* Craig Mitchell def. Ezio Orlandi
* Kylie Rae def. Sandra Moone
* Freelance Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: Bang Bros def. The Rascalz
* Devon Monroe def. Heather Monroe
* Freelance Wrestling World Championship Gauntlet Match: Storm Grayson def. Darin Corbin, GPA, and Robert Anthony
#FreelanceRevenge
@FreelanceWres DEBUT 🥹 https://t.co/nQe0Zkox9T
— Sandra Moone 🖤 (@SandraMoonepie) February 11, 2023
Phenomenal night at @FreelanceWres #freelancerevenge pic.twitter.com/EbbC1yKYmE
— WrestlEx (@ExWrestl) February 11, 2023