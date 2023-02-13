Freelance Wrestling Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge Results: World Title Changes Hands, More

Freelance Wrestling’s latest show was Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge on Friday, and it saw a new World Championship crowned. You can see the full results for the IWTV-airing show, which took place from Chicago, below per PW Ponderings:

* Scramble Match: Cole Radrick def. Acid Jaz, Chico Suave, Koda Hernandez, Sam Beale and Sorta Incredible Iverson

* Craig Mitchell def. Ezio Orlandi

* Kylie Rae def. Sandra Moone

* Freelance Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: Bang Bros def. The Rascalz

* Devon Monroe def. Heather Monroe

* Freelance Wrestling World Championship Gauntlet Match: Storm Grayson def. Darin Corbin, GPA, and Robert Anthony