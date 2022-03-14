FTR Retain Tag Team Championships At AAA Show

FTR are still your AAA Tag Team Champions following their match at Lucha Libre AAA’s show on Sunday. Wrestling Inc reports that Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood defeated Dragon Lee and Dralistico at the company’s event in Merida, Yucatan, Mexico on Sunday to retain the titles.

The champions were originally supposed to defend against the Lucha Bros, though the match was changed due to Rey Fenix’s arm injury late last year.

FTR have been champions now for 149 days, having won the titles from the Lucha Bros. on the October 16th, 2021 episode of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s match is expected to air on Space TV in Mexico in later March or early April, and will be YouTube soon after.