FTW Title Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho will defend the FTW Championship against Minoru Suzuki on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Suzuki confronted Chris Jericho on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite during a TV Time segment, and revealed that he had a contract to face Jericho for the title on next week’s show. Bryan Keith and Big Bill will be banned from ringside for the match.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs next Wednesday live on TBS, is:

* Blood & Guts: Mark Briscoe, Swerve Strickland, The Acclaimed, & Darby Allin vs. The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, Jack Perry & Hangman Page

* FTW Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Minoru Suzuki

Bryan Keith and Big Bill are banned from ringside