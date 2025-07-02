Full Bracket Revealed For 2025 MLW Opera Cup

MLW has announced the full brackets for this year’s Opera Cup. The company announced the brackets for this year’s tournament as follows:

Bracket A

* Místico vs. Ikuro Kwon

* Último Guerrero vs. Esfinge

* Austin Aries vs. KUSHIDA

* Paul London vs. Okumura

Bracket B

* Volador Jr. vs. Titán

* Zandokan Jr. vs. Blue Panther Jr.

* Satoshi Kojima vs. Bobby Fish

* Bishop Dyer vs. Anthony Greene

