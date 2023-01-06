wrestling / News
Full Card For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 at Yokohama Arena
NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH have announced the card for Wrestle Kingdom 17, a special joint event at the Yokohama Arena. This happens on January 21 and is the second time the two companies had a crossover show. The card includes:
* Kongo vs LIJ Best of five series: Tetsuya Naito vs Kenoh
* Kongo vs LIJ Best of five series: Shingo Takagi vs Katsuhiko Nakajima
* Kongo vs LIJ Best of five series: SANADA vs Manabu Soya
* Kongo vs LIJ Best of five series: Hiromu Takahashi vs Hajime Ohara
* Kongo vs LIJ Best of five series: Tadasuke vs BUSHI
* Kazuchika Okada & Togi Makabe vs Kaito Kiyomiya & Yoshiki Inamura
* Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi & Tiger Mask vs Alejandro, Junta Miyawaki & AMAKUSA
* El Desperado vs YO-HEY
* Takashi Sugiura, Satoshi Kojima, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano vs Gedo, El Phantasmo, KENTA & Naomichi Marufuji
* Oskar Leube & Tomohiro Ishii vs Masa Kitamiya & Daiki Inaba
* Kosei Fujita & Ryohei Oiwa vs Taishi Ozawa & Yasutaka Yano
