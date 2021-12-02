Full Card Set For MLW Azteca Underground & The Crash Show In Mexico

The full card has been announced for MLW Azteca Underground and The Crash’s joint TV taping taking place tomorrow in Mexico. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place at Auditorio de Tijuana in Tijuana:

* Extreme Tiger vs. Mecha Wolf.

* Proximo vs. Toto.

* Alex Kane, Davey Richards and Rey Horus vs. El Hijo del Vikingo, Laredo Kid and Octagon Jr.

* Aramis, Destiny and Myzteziz Jr. vs. Arez, Black Danger and Dinamico.

* Psycho Clown vs. Richard Holliday.

* Ladder Match: Bestia 666 vs. Mads Krügger.

* Aerostar and Drago vs. Danny Rivera and Slice Boogie.

* Hardcore Match: Alexander Hammerstone and Pagano vs. King Muertes and Taurus.