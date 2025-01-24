Full Card For Tomorrow’s MLW Reloaded

MLW has announced the full card for Saturday’s Reloaded show. You can see the card below for the event, which will stream on YouTube and air on BeIN Sports starting at 10 PM ET:

* MLW World Middleweight Championship Two of Three Falls Match: Mistico vs. Bárbaro Cavernario

* Texas Tornado Match: The Andersons vs. Paul London & Paul Walter Hauser

* Tom Lawlor vs. Minoru Suzuki

* Dark Panther vs. Okumura

* Bobby Fish vs. Ariel Dominguez

* Persephone vs. Alejandra Quintanilla

* Virus vs. Neon

* Matt Riddle appears