Full Lineup Announced For NJPW Sakura Genesis
March 21, 2025 | Posted by
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the full lineup for NJPW Sakura Genesis, which happens on April 5. It will include six title matches.
* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Hirooki Goto (c) vs. David Finlay
* IWGP Global Championship: Yota Tsuji (c) vs. EVIL
* IWGP Tag Team Championships: Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. Jeff Cobb & Callum Newman
* NEVER Openweight Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Ryohei Oiwa
* NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championships: House of Torture (c) vs. Bullet Club War Dogs
* NJPW World Television Championship: El Phantasmo (c) vs. Great-O-Khan
* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Shota Umino
* Yuya Uemura vs. SANADA
* Kickoff Match: Katsuya Murashima vs. Daiki Nagai
