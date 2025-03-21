Full Lineup Announced For NJPW Sakura Genesis

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the full lineup for NJPW Sakura Genesis, which happens on April 5. It will include six title matches.

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Hirooki Goto (c) vs. David Finlay

* IWGP Global Championship: Yota Tsuji (c) vs. EVIL

* IWGP Tag Team Championships: Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. Jeff Cobb & Callum Newman

* NEVER Openweight Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Ryohei Oiwa

* NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championships: House of Torture (c) vs. Bullet Club War Dogs

* NJPW World Television Championship: El Phantasmo (c) vs. Great-O-Khan

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Shota Umino

* Yuya Uemura vs. SANADA

* Kickoff Match: Katsuya Murashima vs. Daiki Nagai